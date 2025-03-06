Stephen A. Smith’s new ESPN contract includes notable change

Stephen A. Smith has agreed to a new contract to remain at ESPN, but with a noteworthy change to his role on the network.

Smith agreed to a new five-year contract worth at least $100 million to remain with ESPN, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. The deal will ensure that Smith continues to be a regular presence on “First Take,” which has become one of the network’s signature programs, and the $20 million annual salary is right in line with what rumors suggested during negotiations.

However, the deal allows Smith to scale back some of his other responsibilities at ESPN. He will no longer be a regular part of “NBA Countdown,” the network’s NBA pregame show, and will instead make more occasional appearances on various ESPN shows.

Dec 18, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith broadcasts before a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Part of the reason for Smith’s reduced NBA workload might be that ESPN simply will not need him as much anymore. Starting next season, TNT’s “Inside the NBA” will move to ESPN and ABC, and it has been made clear already that Smith will not be a regular part of that show.

The expectation is that the reduced workload at ESPN will allow Smith to appear more on other platforms and talk about topics unrelated to sports. He has been increasingly outspoken about politics and made occasional appearances on FOX News, and his name has even been floated as a possible presidential candidate in some circles.

The 57-year-old Smith is arguably the face of ESPN and has been a regular on the network for over two decades. For better or worse, he generates discussion with his provocative hot takes better than just about anyone, and brings attention and viewers to the network in a way that few others can.