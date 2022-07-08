Alexander Volkanovski shares nasty X-ray of broken thumb after Max Holloway fight

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway in the pair’s trilogy match at UFC 276 on Saturday, but not without paying a major price.

Volkanovski, who defeated Holloway via unanimous decision, suffered a broken thumb during the second round. He shared a gruesome X-ray image Thursday of his injury via social media. He also revealed that he was getting surgery Thursday to repair the thumb.

“Broke my thumb in the second round, but that don’t stop us!” Volkanovski wrote. “Having surgery today and will be out for 12 weeks. Looking forward to getting back out there, thanks to everyone for the support.”

Having surgery today and will be out for 12 weeks. Looking forward to getting back out there, thanks to everyone for the support 🙏🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/XvwLd223vL — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 8, 2022

Volkanovski added a green arrow to the X-ray image to point out exactly where the break occurred.

It wasn’t the first time that an opponent suffered a broken appendage while facing Holloway.

A native of Australia, Volkanovski has successfully defended his title against Holloway twice. He has also had successful title defenses against Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung.

Volkanovski has won 12 consecutive UFC fights and 22 total fights in a row.