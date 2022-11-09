Cain Velasquez finally gets good news in attempted murder case

Cain Velasquez has finally received some good news in his court case.

Velasquez has been jailed for eight months since his arrest in late February on attempted murder charges. On Tuesday, Velasquez was finally granted bail by a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge after a two-day pre-trial hearing.

Cain Velasquez has been granted bail at $1 million pending trial. He will have to wear GPS tracking, he must also comply with a protective order 300 yards away from the victims in the case — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 8, 2022

Velasquez was initially denied bail after a judge determined his behavior was “reckless.” Velasquez was denied bail a total of three times before being granted bail on Tuesday.

Velasquez was chasing down a man he believed had molested his 4-year-old daughter. The former MMA fighter fired a gun and shot the man’s father, who was also in the car.

Now 40, Velasquez has to pay $1 million bail in order to leave jail and head home. Velasquez is a former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion.