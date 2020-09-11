Conor McGregor gets drug tested on his yacht, is not officially retired

Conor McGregor announced back in June that he is (once again) retiring from fighting, but he has (once again) yet to make it official.

McGregor is currently on a yacht in the Mediterranean, but the United States Anti-Doping Agency managed to track him down. The former UFC champion revealed on Twitter Thursday that the USADA showed up to his yacht to drug test him. McGregor insists he is still retired but said he submitted to the test because he has nothing to hide.

What’s going on here @ufc? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing?

I’ve retired guys!

But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby!

Forever and always, God Bless

180km across the Mediterranean Sea tomorrow! LET’S GO!! pic.twitter.com/xjk0wvci0n — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2020

If the USADA is still testing McGregor, that means he has not officially filed his retirement paperwork. McGregor followed up the original tweet by taking a shot at Nate Diaz.

Juice head rats @NateDiaz209 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2020

McGregor and Diaz have fought twice, with one win each. Many believe a third fight against Diaz is one that would entice McGregor.

McGregor appeared to announce his retirement in 2016. Then in March 2019, he also said he was retired. His 2019 “retirement” announcement was viewed as a leverage ploy for negotiations with the UFC. There is some belief that his latest retirement announcement is the same.

H/T Big Daddy