Dana White following the Joe Rogan regimen after catching COVID

Dana White revealed on Wednesday that he and his entire family currently have COVID-19. The UFC boss also said that he is following the Joe Rogan regimen for treating the virus and has had excellent results so far.

White joined “The Jim Rome Podcast” for an episode that was published on Wednesday. During the interview, White told Rome that he and his entire family gathered in Maine for Thanksgiving, which is their annual tradition. He says they all caught COVID during the trip.

White realized on Sunday he had contracted COVID when he was unable to smell. He told Rome that his first phone call thereafter was to UFC announcer Joe Rogan, who beat COVID by using a series of therapies.

“I cold plunge and steam every day,” White said. “So I get out of the cold plunge and steam (on Sunday), and I spray the eucalyptus and I was like, ‘What the hell?’ I couldn’t smell anything. So I opened the bottle and start sniffing the bottle of eucalyptus, and I couldn’t smell and I was like, ‘I know what this means.’ I literally got out of the steam and got on my phone and called Joe Rogan.

“I get up, 9 o’clock Monday morning, and I get tested. He said get monoclonal antibodies in you as soon as possible, so I did. By noon, I had the monoclonal antibodies in me. Then he told me to do a NAD drip. I did that right after. The next day – so Sunday at 8 o’clock at night I have no taste or smell. I get up Tuesday getting ready to shave. Cleaning my razor, I could smell the alcohol. My taste and smell were back by the next day by 11 o’clock. Then I took a dose of ivermectin. Then yesterday I did a vitamin drip, and today I’m doing another NAD drip.”

White said that the complex regimen of treatments have helped him feel great quickly.

“Never felt better. I’m feeling like a million bucks. I’m doing two-a-day workouts for the next 10 days while I have COVID and I’m in quarantine. I got my smell and taste back in less than 24 hours.”

White, who says he is vaccinated against COVID, says he will continue to test himself with hopes of testing negative. He is hoping to be cleared to attend UFC’s event on Saturday at the UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports