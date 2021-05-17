Dana White unloads on Triller: ‘Leave me alone’

Triller and the celebrity boxing trend have rapidly grown in popularity over the past year, but Dana White remains unimpressed. In fact, the UFC president wishes representatives from Triller would stop reaching out to him.

Triller boss Ryan Kavanaugh said in a recent Instagram post that White blocked Georges St-Pierre from fighting Oscar De La Hoya under the Triller banner. St-Pierre has retired from MMA, but he is still under contract with the UFC. White was asked about that on Saturday, and he went into an expletive-laden rant about how he wishes Kavanaugh would stop pestering him.

“Don’t even ask me about these idiots,” White said. “Who gives a s—? Does anybody give a s—? You do? I don’t give a s— what they think. You think I care what Triller thinks. I don’t even take their calls. This idiot calls me every day and texts me every day saying please answer my call, please talk to me, why won’t you talk to me? Because I don’t give a f— about you. Do your thing. Leave me alone. Go do whatever it is you’re f—ing doing.”

You can see the clip of White ripping Triller here.

Jake Paul and Triller have been trying desperately to get White’s attention, and you can understand why. They want to be able to set up celebrity fights with some of the biggest names in the UFC. White obviously has zero interest in allowing that to happen.

White was asked about Paul after UFC 261, and he accused Paul and Triller of lying about their PPV buys for Paul’s fight against Ben Askren last weekend. He also said Paul could never fight in the UFC. Paul fired back by blasting White in a lengthy statement on Instagram, which you can read here.