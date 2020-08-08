 Skip to main content
Derrick Lewis got a little too personal in postfight interview

August 8, 2020
by Larry Brown

Derrick Lewis got a little too personal during his postfight interview after beating Aleksei Oleinik on Saturday night.

Lewis defeating Oleinik via second-round TKO at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. He conducted a postfight interview with Paul Felder on ESPN+ afterwards and was asked about setting the record for the most knockouts in UFC heavyweight history.

Lewis didn’t answer but instead said “I gotta take a s—.”

Lewis played it off like he didn’t realize he was on air at the time, but this is Lewis we’re talking about, and he’s said much worse during interviews. He seems to enjoy letting a little loose after wins.

The 35-year-old fighter is now 24-7 with one no contest in his pro career. He believes that Curtis Blaydes, Francis Ngannou and Alistair Overeem make sense as potential next opponents.

