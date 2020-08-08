Derrick Lewis got a little too personal in postfight interview

Derrick Lewis got a little too personal during his postfight interview after beating Aleksei Oleinik on Saturday night.

Lewis defeating Oleinik via second-round TKO at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. He conducted a postfight interview with Paul Felder on ESPN+ afterwards and was asked about setting the record for the most knockouts in UFC heavyweight history.

Lewis didn’t answer but instead said “I gotta take a s—.”

When you gotta go, you gotta go Ladies and gentlemen, there's only one Derrick Lewis! Never change @Thebeast_ufc #UFCVegas6 pic.twitter.com/wM8AbRfqpU — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 9, 2020

Lewis played it off like he didn’t realize he was on air at the time, but this is Lewis we’re talking about, and he’s said much worse during interviews. He seems to enjoy letting a little loose after wins.

The 35-year-old fighter is now 24-7 with one no contest in his pro career. He believes that Curtis Blaydes, Francis Ngannou and Alistair Overeem make sense as potential next opponents.