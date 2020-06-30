Gina Carano sounds off after Instagram removes racy photo

Gina Carano complained on Twitter Monday after Instagram removed a racy photo she posted.

Carano, the MMA fighter-turned-actress, posted a photo of her posing nude. The photo was mostly a silhouette from the waist up and only showed the outline of her breasts.

After the photo was removed, Carano wrote the following note on Twitter:

“So that’s what it’s like to be censored for no reason. Pic was taken down by Instagram. There’s much more important news today but that was some classic bulls–t. The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic. Feels like I graduated. Thumbs up Thanks Karen

Carano joked that she was going to start an “all nude protest” in response.

I’m going to start an all nude protest and be the only one fully clothed because I’m far too shy for that. Jk jk (but feel free to take the idea) pic.twitter.com/bknbWMYovq — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) June 29, 2020

Carano, 38, helped popularize women’s MMA when she fought from 2006-2009, paving the way for Ronda Rousey and others. She has since starred in 11 movies and four TV shows. And we know one person who probably was not happy with the photo’s removal.