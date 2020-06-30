pixel 1
Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Gina Carano sounds off after Instagram removes racy photo

June 30, 2020
by Larry Brown

Gina Carano

Gina Carano complained on Twitter Monday after Instagram removed a racy photo she posted.

Carano, the MMA fighter-turned-actress, posted a photo of her posing nude. The photo was mostly a silhouette from the waist up and only showed the outline of her breasts.

After the photo was removed, Carano wrote the following note on Twitter:

“So that’s what it’s like to be censored for no reason. Pic was taken down by Instagram. There’s much more important news today but that was some classic bulls–t. The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic. Feels like I graduated. Thumbs up Thanks Karen

Carano joked that she was going to start an “all nude protest” in response.

Carano, 38, helped popularize women’s MMA when she fought from 2006-2009, paving the way for Ronda Rousey and others. She has since starred in 11 movies and four TV shows. And we know one person who probably was not happy with the photo’s removal.

