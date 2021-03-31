Jon Jones deletes tweets asking for UFC to cut him

Jon Jones deleted some tweets on Monday in which he vented about his status with the UFC.

The 33-year-old last fought in February 2020, when he successfully defended his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. He has spent time preparing for a move up to the heavyweight division, but he has not secured a fight yet.

After watching Francis Ngannou beat Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday, Jones sent a message to the UFC. He wants them to step up and give him more money to fight Ngannou.

The UFC does not appear to be meeting Jones’ financial desires, which led the fighter to send some tweets out of frustration. On Monday, Jones told the UFC to just release him already and said their handling of him was “depressing.”

Jones has consistently expressed a desire for more pay, which he believes he deserves considering the growth of the company.

I always hear about how much the company is growing yet one year later I find myself in the same spot. I put in the work, I’ve done my part. I have completely transformed myself and now I meet a brick wall.. how discouraging — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Will the UFC improve its financial terms for Jones? If not, they may aim to have Ngannou fight Derrick Lewis instead.