Jon Jones talks trash after Israel Adesanya loses to Jan Blachowicz

Jon Jones couldn’t wait to unload the trash talk on Twitter after Israel Adesanya lost on Saturday night.

Adesanya lost to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 in Las Vegas, Nev. for his first professional loss. He was previously 20-0 and had stepped up for his UFC light heavyweight debut, but Blachowicz beat him via unanimous decision.

Jones, who vacated the light heavyweight title to pursue the heavyweight title, started talking his trash on Twitter.

“Can’t wait to make this b-tch eat his words,” Jones said on one tweet (edited by LBS for profanity).

Then Jones decided fighting and beating Adesanya wouldn’t even be worth it.

Yeah never mind, that’s not even worth my time — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

“If you ever wrote me talking s–t about Izzy beating me, slap yourself,” Jones wrote in another tweet after Adesanya lost.

Jones even appeared to mock Adesanya’s “dare to be great” saying.

Dare to be great, good job kid — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Jones and Adesanya were headed for a collision in December, but that probably won’t be happening now that Adesanya failed to hold up things on his end.

Jones has held the throne as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, and Adesanya was trying to challenge him. The Last Stylebender has a lot of work to do to catch up to Jones.