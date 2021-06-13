 Skip to main content
Sunday, June 13, 2021

Look: Leon Edwards flips off Nate Diaz after glove touch denial

June 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Nate Diaz may have lost to Leon Edwards on Saturday night, but it hardly mattered to the fans.

Edwards defeated Diaz via unanimous decision at UFC 263. It was Diaz’s 13th loss and third in his last four fights. What mattered to the fans is the entertainment Diaz provided.

He got bloodied and put on a show, including when he refused to touch gloves with Edwards on a restart. Edwards flipped off Diaz in response:

Diaz’s efforts to win were too little too late. He came on strong at the end but still lost 49-46 on all three judges’ cards.

