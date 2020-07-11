Rose Namajunas ends up with nasty eye after win over Jessica Andrade at UFC 251

Rose Namajunas may have ended up with a win over Jessica Andrade at UFC 251 on Sunday in Abu Dhabi (Saturday in America), but she paid a physical price.

Namajunas won via split decision but was seen with a huge mouse under her left eye after the fight.

Rose’s eye is banged up. pic.twitter.com/my2x54N0OA — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 12, 2020

Andrade started to do some damage in the third round of the fight, landing a couple of big right hands that nailed Namajunas, who was bleeding from the nose. The fight got exciting in the final round with body fighters doing damage.

Two judges scored the fight 29-28 for Namajunas, and the third had it 29-28 for Andrade. The two fighters have now split their two bouts as Andrade won their fight at UFC 237 last year in Brazil.