Sean O’Malley shares why he cheats on his wife

Sean O’Malley currently reigns the UFC bantamweight division. Apparently, Suga Sean also reigns his household with some rather unconventional rules.

O’Malley shared details about an unusual arrangement he has with his wife Danya Gonzalez in a recent appearance on Bradley Martyn’s “Raw Talk” podcast. O’Malley had previously revealed that he and his wife are in an open relationship. However, he admitted to Martyn that the situation is one-sided; O’Malley does not allow his wife to sleep with other men.

O’Malley justified the one-sided rule by stating that he treats her “like a queen” and covers all the family’s expenses.

“I’m a king, I pay for everything,” O’Malley told Martyn, via the New York Post’s Erich Richter. “I treat Danya like a queen. If I get a little p—- on the side, what does that have to do with anything? I have testosterone running through my veins; it’s simple.”

O’Malley asserted that the status and success he’s garnered in the cage give him free rein to impose such rules. The UFC fighter also added that if he were “an average Joe,” then he would probably not be willing to do the same.

O’Malley already had the internet buzzing after his devastating KO of Aljamain Sterling last week. This recent take has the UFC star trending for reasons outside the octagon as well.