MMA star Tito Ortiz wins city council seat in Huntington Beach

MMA star Tito Ortiz has scored another big victory in his career.

Ortiz on Tuesday won a seat on the city council in his hometown of Huntington Beach, Calif.

Huntington Beach, aka “Surf City,” had three seats available with 15 candidates on the ballot.

Ortiz received 22,791 votes (11.8 percent), which was good enough to finish third. He, Natalie Moser and Dan Kalmick all won the election according to results from The Los Angeles Times.

The focus of Ortiz’s platform was to “Make Huntington Beach Safe Again.” Ortiz has used his hometown as part of his branding throughout his professional career. He goes by the “Huntington Beach Bad Boy.” He also owns a gym in Huntington Beach called Punishment Training Center.

Ortiz (21-12-1) is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, UFC Hall of Famer, and regarded as one of the company’s pioneers. He most recently fought last year for Combate Americas.