Saturday, April 13, 2024

Max Holloway rocks UFC 300 with one of the most vicious KOs ever

April 13, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Justin Gaethje knocked out cold by Max Holloway at UFC 300

Max Holloway gave the fans what they wanted to see at UFC 300.

The capacity crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. went nuts after Holloway (26-7-0) slept Justin Gaethje (25-5-0) with one of the wildest knockouts in recent memory.

With ten seconds left in round five, the match appeared headed for the scorecards. The two lightweights decided to end with a flurry and exchanged blows as the clock neared zero.

Holloway connected on a massive right-handed haymaker with about two seconds remaining that left Gaethje motionless on the canvas.

Holloway’s knockout win was so cold that even the UFC’s official X account posted a video of the finish right after — something the account almost never does for a massive PPV event.

It was a brutal result for Gaethje, who likely just wanted to put on some closing fireworks for the fans before the match went to a decision.

At the very least, Gaethje will probably receive a $300,000 performance bonus along with Holloway for what’s more than likely going to be declared the “Fight of the Night.”

Gaethje also doesn’t hold the title for having the most embarrassing KO loss at UFC 300, which clearly belongs to fellow lightweight Jalin Turner.

