Fighter gets clowned after foolish mistake at UFC 300

One fighter thought he had a highlight knockout secured at UFC 300. Instead, he got completely dragged by fans online.

The lightweight match between Jalin Turner (14-8-0) and Renato Moicano (19-5-1) was the final UFC 300 early prelims fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

Turner dropped Moicano via a vicious left hook with 19 seconds left in round one. But instead of finishing off his opponent, Turner walked away thinking the fight was over.

Moicano stood right back up, which had Turner in complete disbelief. Turner appeared stunned that referee Herb Dean didn’t stop the fight.

JALIN TURNER KNOCKS DOWM MOICANO AND THINKS THAT ITS OVER??? #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/9lqwownUTE — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 13, 2024

Turner ended up losing the fight via TKO in round two.

Fans on X made sure to add insult to injury. Many spectators mocked Turner for foolishly chasing the special $300,000 fight bonus.

Watch Jalin Turner fumble $300k in front of the whole world #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/YliTHuBlKd — UFC Alien👽 (@UfcAlien) April 13, 2024

jalin turner immediately after dropping renato moicano

pic.twitter.com/M1O2ywnejM — Conner Burks (@connerburks) April 14, 2024

There’s a chance Jalin Turner walked away from a 300k bonus 🤡 #UFC300 No matter how your bets go, this will be the guy who lost the most 😂 pic.twitter.com/OX5bFThVEC — Roman Cappers 🏛️ (@RomanCappers) April 14, 2024

Jalin Turner’s post fight X-ray just came back🙏 pic.twitter.com/6RzRlO0S9Q — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey2) April 14, 2024

Everybody point and laugh at Jalin Turner for not finishing that when he had the chance #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/JfElXCR3Zl — Homelander MMA (@HomelanderMMA) April 13, 2024

During the UFC 300 press conference, White had agreed to pay out $300,000 in special fight bonuses for the event after fighters requested it be raised from the usual $50,000.

Dana White announced the fight night bonuses will be raised from $50k to $300k for #UFC300 🤑 pic.twitter.com/X3djI5iyRn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 12, 2024

Two fighters would receive $300,000 for a “Performance of the Night” distinction. While two more fighters would be awarded $300,000 each for putting on the “Fight of the Night.”

Turner may have literally walked away from a $300,000 bonus in pursuit of a cooler-looking knockout.