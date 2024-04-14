 Skip to main content
Fighter gets clowned after foolish mistake at UFC 300

April 13, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Jalin Turner in the octagon with Renato Moicano at UFC 300

One fighter thought he had a highlight knockout secured at UFC 300. Instead, he got completely dragged by fans online.

The lightweight match between Jalin Turner (14-8-0) and Renato Moicano (19-5-1) was the final UFC 300 early prelims fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

Turner dropped Moicano via a vicious left hook with 19 seconds left in round one. But instead of finishing off his opponent, Turner walked away thinking the fight was over.

Moicano stood right back up, which had Turner in complete disbelief. Turner appeared stunned that referee Herb Dean didn’t stop the fight.

Turner ended up losing the fight via TKO in round two.

Fans on X made sure to add insult to injury. Many spectators mocked Turner for foolishly chasing the special $300,000 fight bonus.

During the UFC 300 press conference, White had agreed to pay out $300,000 in special fight bonuses for the event after fighters requested it be raised from the usual $50,000.

Two fighters would receive $300,000 for a “Performance of the Night” distinction. While two more fighters would be awarded $300,000 each for putting on the “Fight of the Night.”

Turner may have literally walked away from a $300,000 bonus in pursuit of a cooler-looking knockout.

