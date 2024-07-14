UFC fighter had nastiest cut of the year

UFC lightweight Drew Dober saw his night end early Saturday after suffering a gruesome gash during his fight against Jean Silva at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo.

Silva (14-2-0) defeated Dober (27-14-0) via doctor’s stoppage in the second minute of round three as part of the main card of UFC Fight Night: Barber vs. Namajunas.

Silva nailed Dober with a vicious spinning elbow to close out round two. The blow busted Dober’s right brow wide open.

Jean Silva INSANE spinning Elbow

Dober was literally saved by the bell #UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/Ydot6zKt1W — MMA 🦈 (@MMASharke1) July 14, 2024

Dober was fortunate that the blow happened right before the second-round bell. But despite his corner’s best efforts, the cut just couldn’t be contained.

The cut was so deep that Dober’s face was covered in blood just moments after the third round started. The shot of Dober when the match was stopped looked straight out of a gory movie. (Warning: the posts below are extremely graphic.)

Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva stopped because of a cut and uhhh I can't disagree with the call. Yeeessh. #UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/lTFVu9QeQj — Nolan King (@mma_kings) July 14, 2024

Drew Dober’s DRENCHED in blood Gotta wonder why they stopped this fight early @SpinninBackfist pic.twitter.com/nWbW2iJ3TO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 14, 2024

Dober was initially supposed to fight Mike Davis. But the latter sustained an injury, allowing Silva to step in on one week’s notice.

Despite fighting at UFC 303 just two weeks prior, Silva still managed to get a win and deal some serious damage in the process.