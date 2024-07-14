 Skip to main content
UFC fighter had nastiest cut of the year

July 13, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Drew Dober with a huge cut during his UFC Fight Night match

UFC lightweight Drew Dober saw his night end early Saturday after suffering a gruesome gash during his fight against Jean Silva at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo.

Silva (14-2-0) defeated Dober (27-14-0) via doctor’s stoppage in the second minute of round three as part of the main card of UFC Fight Night: Barber vs. Namajunas.

Silva nailed Dober with a vicious spinning elbow to close out round two. The blow busted Dober’s right brow wide open.

Dober was fortunate that the blow happened right before the second-round bell. But despite his corner’s best efforts, the cut just couldn’t be contained.

The cut was so deep that Dober’s face was covered in blood just moments after the third round started. The shot of Dober when the match was stopped looked straight out of a gory movie. (Warning: the posts below are extremely graphic.)

Dober was initially supposed to fight Mike Davis. But the latter sustained an injury, allowing Silva to step in on one week’s notice.

Despite fighting at UFC 303 just two weeks prior, Silva still managed to get a win and deal some serious damage in the process.

Drew DoberJean Silva
