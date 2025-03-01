Former UFC fighter destroys his karate opponent with 7-second KO

Former UFC fighter Robelis Despaigne on Friday needed all of seven seconds to dispatch his opponent.

Despaigne (2-0-0) put his undefeated record in Karate Combat on the line against a debuting Roggers Souza at the Karate Combat 53 event in Denver, Colo. Despaigne gave Souza the rudest of welcomes into the strike-based fighting promotion.

Souza had his arms up as the fighters approached each other to start round one. Despaigne looked much more relaxed as he searched for an opening.

Just as Souza put his guard down, Despaigne timed a right hook perfectly that rocked his opponent right to the ground. Despaigne delivered a few more finishing blows before the referee called the fight over via knockout.

HOW IS THIS EVEN POSSIBLE???



Robelis Despaigne didn't need more than ONE PUNCH to take his opponent down, and another one to secure to win.



This is 3 out of 3….



What are we going to do..



KC53 powered by @hedera pic.twitter.com/87J9ZTkkGZ — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) March 1, 2025

Standing at 6’7″ and weighing a muscular 265 pounds, it’s no surprise that Despaigne has a background as a UFC mixed martial arts fighter. The hulking Frenchman won his first four MMA fights before signing a deal with the UFC last year.

Despaigne won his first UFC fight in March before losing his next two bouts later in the year. He was cut in September after his loss to Austen Lane.

Despaigne may have found the perfect fit as a Karate Combat competitor given his impressive 3-0 start. But if he pulls off a few more epic knockouts, the UFC may come calling once again.