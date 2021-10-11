UFC legend Chuck Liddell arrested for domestic violence

UFC legend Chuck Liddell was arrested early Monday morning following an alleged domestic violence incident.

Liddell was arrested in Los Angeles after the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a fight at his home in Hidden Hills, TMZ reports. When police arrived, they determined that Liddell and his wife were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical.

Liddell’s wife did not require medical attention. Liddell was arrested and his bail was set at $20,000.

Liddell, 51, retired with a record of 21-9 for his MMA career. The former UFC light heavyweight champion last fought in 2018, when he was knocked out by fellow UFC legend Tito Ortiz in the first round. Liddell’s last win in the Octagon came against Wanderlei Silva in 2007.

Between Liddell’s arrest and the most recent incident involving Jon Jones, some of the UFC’s biggest names have made headlines for the wrong reasons recently.