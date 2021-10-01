Jon Jones 911 call audio reveals troubling details from night of arrest

Jon Jones was arrested for domestic violence in Las Vegas a week ago, and details that have emerged since paint a troubling scene of the alleged incident involving him and his fiancee Jessie Moses.

On Friday, TMZ shared the audio of the 911 call that was made on behalf of Moses after Jones allegedly assaulted her at Caesars Palace. A security guard told the 911 dispatcher that Moses was “bleeding from the nose and mouth” but refused medical treatment other than first aid. The security guard said Moses was on the casino floor with her three children and would not go back to her hotel room with security.

“He’s actually a professional MMA fighter, Jonathan Jones, and she’s, like, refusing to go back to the room,” the officer said on the 911 call. “We’re trying to assist her to help her grab her stuff, and she just will not go back.”

The security guard said he believed Jones was still in the room. He described the situation as “a little weird” because Moses was seeking help but did not admit she was assaulted.

According to a police report that was released on Tuesday, Moses admitted to Las Vegas Police that Jones had become “a little physical” with her. She said she and Jones got into an argument after the former UFC champion returned from the strip club and was “not very happy.” While Moses had blood on her lip and clothing, she attributed that to having “dry lips.”

Police found blood on the bed when Moses took them to the hotel room where the alleged incident occurred. Moses told police that Jones pulled her by the hair when she went to leave with the three children.

Jones was charged with domestic battery and tampering with a vehicle. The latter charged stemmed from the 34-year-old allegedly headbutting a patrol car during his arrest.

Jones posted on his Instagram story Tuesday that he has sworn off alcohol and will “turn this nightmare into the best thing to ever happen in my life.”

The arrest was not Jones’ first. He was arrested last year for DWI and a gun charge. He reached a plea deal in that case that resulted in house arrest, probation, outpatient therapy, and a fine. Jones also had a DUI in 2012, a hit-and-run incident in 2015, and numerous failed drug tests.