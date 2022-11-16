UFC star arrested in New York for carrying brass knuckles

UFC star Israel Adesanya was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for criminal possession of a weapon at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, according to a report.

TMZ reported on Wednesday that Adesanya was carrying brass knuckles. The possession of brass knuckles is illegal and qualifies as a class A misdemeanor in New York.

According to the report, the Port Authority Police Department made the arrest near the TSA screening area.

Adesanya is from New Zealand and just fought at UFC 281 in New York City over the weekend. He lost his UFC Middleweight Championship belt to Alex Pereira, who won via 5th-round TKO.

Adesanya, 33, is 23-2 in his pro MMA career. He has been fighting in the UFC since 2018.