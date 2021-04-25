 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, April 24, 2021

Video: Chris Weidman suffers nasty broken leg injury

April 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

Chris Weidman broken leg

Chris Weidman suffered a nasty broken leg injury in the first round of his fight against Uriah Hall on Saturday night at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Weidman threw a kick at Hall that was blocked by Hall’s shin. Weidman’s leg shattered on impact, and it wasn’t until he tried to land that he realized what happened. Weidman was unable to stand on his leg due to the injury.

UFC boss Dana White shared a video of the clip and noted that Hall was the first person in the history of the UFC to win without throwing a single strike.

Weidman was taken off on a stretcher after suffering the injury.

The injury resulted in a TKO win for Hall just 17 seconds into their fight.

You may recall that in 2013, Anderson Silva broke his leg against Weidman in the exact same way.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus