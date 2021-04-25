Video: Chris Weidman suffers nasty broken leg injury

Chris Weidman suffered a nasty broken leg injury in the first round of his fight against Uriah Hall on Saturday night at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Weidman threw a kick at Hall that was blocked by Hall’s shin. Weidman’s leg shattered on impact, and it wasn’t until he tried to land that he realized what happened. Weidman was unable to stand on his leg due to the injury.

UFC boss Dana White shared a video of the clip and noted that Hall was the first person in the history of the UFC to win without throwing a single strike.

The first fighter in @ufc history to win without a single strike thrown #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/zxyu5XhYu3 — danawhite (@danawhite) April 25, 2021

Weidman was taken off on a stretcher after suffering the injury.

Prayers up for Chris Weidman, who stretchered out of the arena after that nasty leg injury. #UFC261 | Full story: https://t.co/haxvaTGbog pic.twitter.com/G4WXTgVPLa — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) April 25, 2021

The injury resulted in a TKO win for Hall just 17 seconds into their fight.

You may recall that in 2013, Anderson Silva broke his leg against Weidman in the exact same way.