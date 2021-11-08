Video: Dana White asked if he illegally streamed Canelo Alvarez fight

Dana White had his mind on two different fight cards on Saturday night.

White, who is the president of the UFC, attended the UFC 268 pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden in New York. He also was seen watching the Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant fight on a TV screen while sitting cageside at the UFC event (video here).

White was asked after UFC 268 how many more pay-per-view buys they generated than the Canelo fight card, which was distributed by Showtime pay-per-view. White, a boxing fan and former boxing trainer, said he thought it was stupid for the boxing card to compete with the UFC card. But he also said he hoped the boxing fight sold well.

White was also asked whether he paid for the fight. He gave a funny face in response as if he had been caught, and sheepishly said yes.

Dana White's answer on if he paid for Canelo's PPV fight lol #ufc268 pic.twitter.com/T2UgYLrqEz — BroBible (@BroBible) November 7, 2021

Given the amount of money White said he wagered on the Canelo fight, we’re guessing he threw down the $80 for the pay-per-view, despite his reaction to the question.