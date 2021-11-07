Dana White seen watching Canelo Alvarez fight during UFC event

Dana White sat in his usual ringside spot for UFC 268 on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop him from tuning into the big Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant fight.

Arash Markazi sat behind White at UFC 268, and he noticed that the UFC president was one of several people who were watching the Alvarez-Plant fight on a laptop.

A lot of people found it ironic that White was watching a boxing match in the middle of his own company’s pay-per-view event. White had no problem admitting it, however. He told reporters after UFC 268 that he watched the Alvarez fight because he bet $100,000 on Canelo.

White won the bet, of course, as Alvarez destroyed Plant with an 11th-round knockout (video here). Canelo retained his three super middleweight championship belts with the win and claimed Plant’s IBF title to give him four titles across the weight class.