Video: Pro MMA fighter Joe Schilling assaults man in bar dispute

Professional MMA fighter and kickboxer Joe Schilling was involved in an altercation at a bar, and the video went viral on Monday.

The video shows a man in a dress shirt and tie messing around and having a fun rapping at what appears to be a bar. Schilling emerges from the back of the room and pushes the man aside as he tries to walk past. The man appeared to say something to Schilling and then pretend to step to him. Schilling responds by throwing a 1-2 punch combination that dropped the man.

Footage emerged of former GLORY Tournament Champion & Bellator fighter Joe Schilling assaulting a man in a bar dispute. The fighter took it to social media and claims it was self-defense, during a "life-threatening experience". pic.twitter.com/cybXpPJWFT — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) June 28, 2021

Schilling issued a statement in response. He claimed that he was acting in self-defense.

Joe Schilling's statement regarding the incident. pic.twitter.com/zOBb38SlvG — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) June 28, 2021

Now it will be up to the legal system to see if they believe a pro kickboxer genuinely feared for his life against that man in the shirt and tie.

Schilling was the WBC World Light Heavyweight Champion in Muay Thai in 2011.