ACC gets roasted for cringeworthy Katie Ledecky post

July 31, 2024
by Grey Papke
Katie Ledecky holding a gold medal

Jul 31, 2024; Nanterre, France; Katie Ledecky (USA) in the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle medal ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

The ACC will benefit from three new schools joining its ranks this fall, but their attempt to take credit for one of them on Wednesday rubbed some people the wrong way.

The ACC is set to add Cal, SMU, and Stanford to its ranks for fall competition, so the conference’s social media account sensed an opportunity when Katie Ledecky set an Olympic record with her dominant win in the women’s 1500 meters. Ledecky won two NCAA titles with Stanford when the Cardinal were still members of the Pac-12, but that did not stop the ACC from trying to take credit for Wednesday’s achievement.

This did not exactly go over well. Ledecky has no ties whatsoever to the ACC. All the records she set at Stanford were Pac-12 records, and the conference titles she won there were Pac-12 championships. It’s like if the Big Ten tried to claim the dominant USC Trojans football teams of the mid-2000s.

Naturally, the ACC’s X account got roasted for this.

Ledecky no longer trains at Stanford, having moved from the West Coast a few years ago. That doesn’t really help the ACC’s case, though. In fact, if anyone can currently claim her, it’s the SEC, not them.

