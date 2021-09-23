Olympian Katie Ledecky announces big move in her swimming career

Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky on Wednesday announced a big move in her career.

The 24-year-old announced that she will be leaving Stanford and Palo Alto, Calif. to train at the University of Florida. Ledecky will also serve as a volunteer coach for the Gators swim team.

Florida announced the move on Twitter:

Introducing our new Volunteer Swim Coach, Katie Ledecky! Welcome to Gator Nation! @katieledecky #GoGators pic.twitter.com/x0WgvX77Gq — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) September 22, 2021

Ledecky, who has won seven Olympic gold medals during her career, added a statement on social media about her move. She said she decided to make the move because she has completed her degree at Stanford and would like to be closer to her family in Maryland. She also has a desire to train with the “outstanding mid-distance and distance group” Florida has.

Caeleb Dressel, Conor Dwyer and Ryan Lochte are among the standout swimmers Florida has produced recently, not to mention Dana Vollmer and Dara Torres. They have an outstanding program and should help Ledecky, who has no plans to retire.