American wrestler Tamyrah Mensah-Stock goes viral for patriotic interview

Tamyra Mensah-Stock on Tuesday night became the first black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in wrestling, and she was incredibly proud to do so while representing the United States.

Mensah-Stock defeated Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu by a score of 4-1 in the women’s 68kg final to win the gold medal. She had an American flag draped around her neck during an interview with NBC after the match and spoke enthusiastically about how much she loves the United States.

America’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock won gold at Tokyo in wrestling: “I love representing the US. I freakin love living there. I love it and I’m so happy I get to represent U.S.A!”

The patriotism from Mensah-Stock probably would not be noteworthy in years past, but we have seen less of it from Americans at the Tokyo Olympics. There has been a lot of social and political turmoil in the U.S. over the past year or so, and that may have been a factor in some of the country’s disappointing performances.

Mensah-Stock overcame a great deal of adversity to win a gold medal. She failed to qualify for a spot on the 2016 Olympic team. The 28-year-old also lost her father when she was in high school. Her success is one of many feel-good stories from Tokyo.