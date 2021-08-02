Caeleb Dressel shares what he plans to do after Olympics

Caeleb Dressel has been one of the stars of the Summer Olympics this year, and it’s hard to imagine him doing anything other than swimming when he leaves Tokyo. Believe it or not, the 24-year-old does plan to take some time off.

In an interview with Mike Tirico of NBC Sports on Sunday, Dressel said he and his wife, Meghan Haila Dressel, are finally planning to go on their honeymoon after the Olympics. The two got married in February, but Dressel has obviously been busy training for the past several months.

“Swimming gets in the way of a lot of things. First priority, maybe I should do that on the plane ride back — start planning [our honeymoon],” Dressel said. “I got three weeks and then I’m going off and starting to do some swimming again. So I’ll get my three weeks to do everything but swim, and then we’ll get back in it.”

It’s no surprise that Dressel only wants to take three weeks off, as he has plenty more gold medals to chase. He’ll be the heavy favorite in several events at the 2024 Olympics after what he has accomplished in Tokyo.

Dressel joined elite company on Sunday when he claimed his third individual gold medal and fifth overall. He is only the fifth Olympian ever to win at least five swimming medals in one Olympics.

Dressel is the world record holder in the 100 m fly and holds an Olympic record in the 50 and 100 m freestyle. He was also part of the US’ world record-setting team in the 4×100 medley. Not only that, but he even went viral for something he did outside the pool in Tokyo. Dressel has certainly earned his three weeks of down time.