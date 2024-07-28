Caeleb Dressel had great moment with his son after winning gold medal

Caeleb Dressel captured his eighth Olympic gold medal on Saturday, and the latest may have been the most memorable to date for the USA Swimming legend.

Dressel, who was one of the stars of the Tokyo Olympics four years ago, swam the anchor leg of a dominant 400-meter relay for Team USA. What made the win so special was that Dressel and his wife Meghan welcomed their first child together, August Wilder Dressel, back in February. The baby was in Paris for Saturday’s big win, and Dressel shared an awesome moment with his son after taking home another gold.

Caeleb Dressel's son watching him win a gold medal was everything. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/zYD0PFzztL — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2024

“It’s really special. I mean, my son getting to watch me win a gold medal is everything,” Dressel said. “I know that last 50 (meters) I just wanted to get a gold medal for these guys. It’s just really special.”

It is fairly rare for an Olympic athlete to have their children in attendance for an event. One reason for that is that the athletes tend to be young, but there are also travel constraints.

Dressel was clearly overcome with emotion, and for good reason.