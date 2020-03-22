Canada will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics unless they are postponed

Canada has made a bold statement about the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

The Olympics are set to take place later this summer in July and August, but there have been ongoing concerns about the viability of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier on Sunday, the International Olympic Committee said they were considering postponing things.

That is what Canada wants.

The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee issued a statement on Sunday night saying they would refuse to send athletes to the event unless it is postponed until 2021. Here is the statement:

BREAKING: The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee will refuse to send athletes to the Tokyo Olympics if the event is not postponed.The 2020 Games are currently set to begin on July 24. News release: pic.twitter.com/NT8twsqAXI — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) March 23, 2020

Now that Canada has spoken, expect other countries to follow and put further pressure on Japan and the IOC to make the change.