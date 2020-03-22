Olympics could be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The International Olympic Committee is finally admitting what seemed obvious: there is a serious chance that the 2020 Summer Olympics will be postponed.

In a letter released Sunday, the IOC admitted that it has begun preparing for scenarios that include postponement of the Tokyo Games. Cancellation is not on the table, and a decision is expected within four weeks.

“The IOC will, in full coordination and partnership with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Japanese authorities and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, start detailed discussions to complete its assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the scenario of postponement,” the letter reads.

Japan’s number of coronavirus cases is lower than numerous other countries, but various people traveling in from all around the world and living in close quarters is a very bad way to contain the spread of a virus. The other issue is gaming out the timing. The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for July 24, which is a full four months away, and organizers will have to make some guesses as to where the pandemic will stand at that point.

There’s a lot of uncertainty over U.S. sports right now. The Olympic situation is even less clear, and this won’t be an easy decision.