Cole Hocker’s dad had the greatest reaction to son’s surprising gold medal

Cole Hocker’s dad had the greatest reaction to the gold medal won by his son in the 1500-meter race on Tuesday at the Paris Olympics.

Hocker shocked the field by closing brilliantly to surpass both Great Britain’s Josh Kerr and Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen over the final 100 meters to win the race. Hocker set an Olympic record with a time of 3:27.65 in his victory.

Hocker’s incredible finish left nearly everyone surprised, including his own family.

Hocker’s dad could be seen mouthing “what the f–k?” in total disbelief as his son zoomed past two opponents to claim the gold medal.

Cole Hocker’s Dad for Father of the Year pic.twitter.com/thOpiNMAtd — Dinn Mann (@mooseoutfront) August 6, 2024

Hocker went from third to first in the race in a matter of seconds. He only surpassed Kerr at the very end. Indeed, the reaction from Hocker’s father said it all — what the f— just happened?

That is Hocker’s first career gold medal and the best time of his career in the 1500 meters. And it was worth every second of confusion and excitment to his parents.