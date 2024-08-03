Internet reacts to Dutch sprinter Femke Bol’s incredible comeback in 4×400

Femke Bol had a LeBron James-on-Andre Iguodala moment in Saturday’s 4×400 relay race.

The Dutch sprinter Bol, serving as the anchor for the Netherlands’ mixed 4×400 relay team, had an incredible chasedown victory to steal the gold medal for her country. Bol received the baton after three legs with her team sitting in fourth place and about 10 full meters off the lead. But Bol turned on the jets and before long zoomed into third place … then managed to overtake Great Britain for second place … and finally chased down the United States as well to win the gold.

Take a look at Bol’s incredible run.

Femke Bol is UNREAL. She takes GOLD for the Netherlands in the mixed 4x400m relay with a STELLAR 47.93s anchor leg. #ParisOlympics : NBC, USA Network & Peacock pic.twitter.com/44cnSwomUt — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

Social media had some great reactions to Bol’s stunning chasedown win. Here were some of the best ones.

Femke Bol in the last 100m pic.twitter.com/uozKguV2hk — karlee (@kar__lee) August 3, 2024

Femke Bol at the end pic.twitter.com/XmQgtVspH8 — So Sayeth Black Lord: (@jmood88) August 3, 2024

Femke Bol #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/dCkLIUshYP — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 3, 2024

What an amazing show of closing speed that was by the 24-year-old Bol.

The improbable chasedown victory marked the first Olympic gold medal for Bol, who competes as well in the 400m hurdles and won bronze there at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It was also the sixth gold medal for the Netherlands at the Paris Games, giving them 14 medals in total thus far (tenth on the country leaderboard).