Gable Steveson has great tweet about his amazing comeback victory

Gable Steveson pulled off an incredible comeback victory in his gold medal wrestling match on Friday at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. He captured the sentiment perfectly via Twitter the following day.

Steveson was trailing Geno Petriashvili in their 125kg gold medal match 8-5 with 10 seconds left. Petriashvili was in defense mode, trying to tick off the remaining seconds. But Steveson kept working and was able to score two takedowns to come back and take a 9-8 lead. He won 10-8, gaining the final point on a challenge lost by the Georgian.

Here is what it looked like:

So what did Steveson have to say about it a day later?

Moral of the story: NEVER GIVE UP!!! — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) August 7, 2021

He’s exactly right. That’s why you play to the final bell.

Now Steveson has some choices to make about his future. He can return to college, but he also has a likely future ahead in professional wrestling if he goes down that road. He definitely has one thing down: he is a showman.