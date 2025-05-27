Mary Lou Retton busted for DUI, refused blood test

Former Olympics hero Mary Lou Retton was arrested for DUI recently and refused to have a blood test.

WDTV in Bridgeport, West Virginia, reported on Monday that Retton was arrested on May 17 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. According to the report, Retton was driving in a Porsche with Texas license plates and was “all over the roadway” while driving on the Gateway Connector heading towards downtown Fairmont, W.V.

Officers found Retton pulled over in a parking lot with a bottle of wine in the passenger seat. Police say she smelled of alcohol and was slurring her words — both signs of impairment. Retton refused to have her blood tested. She showed impairment while taking three different field sobriety tests.

Retton, 57, is from Fairmont. She was cited for one count of misdemeanor DUI and given a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.

Retton became famous after starring in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Calif. She won five medals in gymnastics, including a gold medal in the all-around. She was the first American to win a gold medal at the Olympics in the all-around.

Retton was part of headlines in 2023 when her daughter disclosed the former gymnast was in intensive care dealing with a rare form of pneumonia. Her daughter had launched a crowd-funding effort to help pay for Retton’s medical bills. Many wondered how Retton could be uninsured, which resulted in some backlash regarding how they were using the funds. Many are also wondering how Retton could be driving a Porsche if she was struggling with money.