Mary Lou Retton’s daughter shares new health update on gymnastics legend

Mary Lou Retton looks to be progressing well after her recent health scare.

McKenna Kelley, the daughter of the USA Gymnastics legend Retton, shared a positive new update on her mother in an Instagram post Saturday. Kelley said that Retton was making “remarkable” progress and, though still in the ICU, was responding well to treatments.

“Mom’s progress is truly remarkable,” wrote Kelley. “Prayers have been felt and are being answered. Although she remains in the ICU, her path to recovery is steadily progressing. Her fighting spirit is truly shining!

“Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing,” the post continued. “Though it’s a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening! She’s beginning to respond to treatments.”

You can read Kelley’s full post about her mother Retton here.

Kelley revealed earlier this week that Retton was fighting for her life in the ICU due to a rare form of pneumonia. She added that Retton doesn’t have health insurance and shared a link to a fundraising page to help cover the costs of Retton’s medical bills.

The 55-year-old Retton is an icon in the sport of gymnastics and became the first-ever American woman to win the all-around gold medal when she did so at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. Retton also won two silver medals (team competition and horse vault) and two bronze medals (floor exercise and uneven bars) at the 1984 Olympics as well as gold medals in three consecutive years at the American Cup competition.

While Retton may still face a long road to recovery, this weekend’s update on her health can definitely be seen as a resounding positive.