Michael Phelps reveals what Katie Ledecky did during race that surprised him

Katie Ledecky captured gold in the women’s 1500 meter freestyle swim at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, and something she did during the race left Michael Phelps surprised.

During a post-race interview with NBC’s Melissa Stark, Ledecky revealed that she let her mind wander during the race. Ledecky admitted she began thinking of all the people who had helped her through her journey.

“I kind of let my mind wander during the race, thinking of all the people that have trained with me. I was kind of saying their names in my head and thinking about them,” Ledecky said.

Phelps couldn’t believe that.

Phelps appeared on set with Mike Tirico and the two discussed how odd it was to them that Ledecky had let her mind wander during the race.

Tirico suggested that was weird, and Phelps agreed.

“I think so,” Phelps said. But Phelps also admitted that he “never swam a race long enough to let my mind wander.”

Ledecky won her race by more than 10 seconds over second-place finisher Anastasiya Kirpichnikova. Her time of 15:30.02 set an Olympic record. She was cruising so well in the race that she could start celebrating and thinking of others while competing. That’s when you know you have the event locked down.