Michael Phelps had awesome reaction to Leon Marchand’s epic comeback

August 1, 2024
by Grey Papke
Michael Phelps smiles

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps smiles before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Michigan Wolverines in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Phelps certainly is not jealous of the success that French swimmer Leon Marchand is having at the 2024 Summer Olympics. His reaction to Marchand’s dramatic win in the 200m butterfly final is proof of that.

Phelps is in Paris to provide swimming analysis for NBC Sports, and it’s safe to say he is getting very invested in the games. NBC shared video of Phelps, along with Mike Tirico, watching and reacting as Marchand surged past Hungary’s Kristof Milak to win gold in the butterfly event on Wednesday.

To say that Phelps was fired up would be an understatement.

Phelps is more than a little familiar with Marchand’s work. In fact, Marchand broke Phelps’ final world record back in 2023, and Phelps was on hand to congratulate him personally when it happened.

At the end of the day, Phelps appreciates swimming greatness. Marchand is providing it right now, so it is no surprise the legend is into it.

