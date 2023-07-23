Michael Phelps has cool reaction to his last world record being broken

Sunday’s World Aquatics Championships saw Michael Phelps’ last remaining individual world record fall, and the former Olympic champion was on hand to see it happen.

Phelps was doing broadcasting work at the events in Japan, and watched as French swimmer Leon Marchand broke the world record in the 400-meter individual medley. Phelps had held that record with the 4:03.84 mark he set at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, but Marchand bested him with a 4:02.50 in Sunday’s swim. It had been the last individual world record that Phelps still held.

Phelps clearly had no hard feelings about his last world record falling. In fact, he congratulated Marchand and personally awarded the Frenchman with his gold medal.

Michael Phelps👐🥇Leon Marchand The legend Michael Phelps with the new World Record holder in the 400 Individual Medley Leon Marchand. What a moment! #AQUAFukuoka23 #swimming pic.twitter.com/vzHBxNEZKS — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) July 23, 2023

Based on what he has said previously, Phelps is hardly surprised to see his records being broken regularly these days. He has little to worry about, though. With 23 Olympic gold medals, his legacy is secure and then some.