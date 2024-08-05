 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 4, 2024

Novak Djokovic had incredible reaction to winning gold medal

August 4, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Read

Novak Djokovic crying after winning gold at the Paris Olympics

Novak Djokovic has finally claimed the missing piece to complete his legendary tennis resume. The Serb’s reaction to nabbing his first Olympic gold medal on Sunday showed just how much the moment meant to him.

The 37-year-old bested Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to win a dramatic Olympic men’s singles final at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France. The two sets were each decided by a tie-break, which Djokovic dominated both times.

After calmly shaking hands with Alcaraz at the net, Djokovic let out all his emotions and was even moved to tears as he celebrated with his family.

Heading into the Paris Olympics, a gold medal was the only major prize Djokovic had yet to attain. The 24-time Grand Slam winner called his victory over Alcaraz potentially “the biggest sporting success” he’s ever achieved.

“This kind of supersedes everything that I imagined, that I hoped could experience, and that I could feel,” said Djokovic during his postmatch press conference. “And the fact that I won the Bronze in my first Olympic games and ever since then failed to win a medal … I couldn’t overcome that obstacle.

“When I take everything into consideration, this is probably the biggest sporting success I’ve ever had in my career.”

After winning Bronze during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Djokovic had fallen short of the podium in his two subsequent Olympic stints. He finished fourth in both London (2012) and Tokyo (2020).

Only four other tennis players have achieved the tennis feat called the “golden slam,” which refers to winning all four Grand Slam events plus an Olympic gold medal. Djokovic joins a list comprised of tennis luminaries Steffi Graff, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams.

Article Tags

2024 Summer OlympicsNovak Djokovic
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus