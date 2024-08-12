US Olympian exposes ‘rough’ quality of bronze medal

The medal that US skateboarder Nyjah Huston won at the 2024 Paris Olympics hasn’t exactly maintained its quality since he brought it back home.

Huston won bronze in the men’s street skateboarding event held at Place de La Concorde in Paris, France. He finished third with 279.38 points in the event, just behind Japanese skater Yuto Horigome (281.14) and fellow American Jagger Eaton (281.04).

The 29-year-old posted a video on Instagram over the weekend showing his medal in “rough” shape after just over a week since he received it.

“These Olympic medals look great when they’re brand new,” said Huston in the clip. “But after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and then letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they’re apparently not as high quality as you would think.”

The men’s street skateboarding final took place on July 29. Huston’s medal appeared to show signs of discoloration not even two weeks after he first wore it on the podium.

The Paris Olympics made headlines when they announced that each medal would have a piece of the Eiffel Tower included in them. But perhaps they should have focused on making sure the medals could stand the test of time like the famous tower as well.