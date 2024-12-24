Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger dies in avalanche

A member of Switzerland’s snowboard cross team has died after she was caught in an avalanche.

The Swiss-Ski federation announced on Tuesday that 26-year-old snowboarder Sophie Hediger was killed as a result of an avalanche at a ski resort in Arosa, Switzerland.

“We are stunned and our thoughts are with Sophie’s family, to whom we express our deepest condolences,” Swiss-Ski CEO Walter Reusser said in a statement. “For the Swiss Ski family, the tragic death of Sophie Hediger has cast a dark shadow over the Christmas holidays. We are immeasurably sad. We will keep an honorable memory of Sophie.”

The incident occurred on Monday. Reusser said no further details will be provided at this time out of respect for Hediger’s family.

French news outlet Le Parisien reported on Monday that an unidentified snowboarder had died in an avalanche while backcountry skiing. The snowboarder was not located until two hours after emergency personnel were notified.

Hediger competed for Switzerland’s snowboard cross team at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. She earned her first two World Cup podium finishes during the 2023-24 season.