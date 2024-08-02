Olympic swimmer Tamara Potocka collapses poolside in scary scene

A swimmer experienced a frightening medical episode after a qualifying heat at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday.

Tamara Potocka, a 21-year-old swimmer from Slovakia, had just finished seventh in the third heat of the women’s 200-meter individual medley when she collapsed as she was getting out of the pool. Potocka was immediately tended to by medical personnel and taken away from the pool deck on a backboard.

Athlete taken off on backboard and apparently getting oxygen. pic.twitter.com/reFmN7kM4J — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 2, 2024

Slovakia officials later revealed that Potocka has asthma and experienced an asthma attack following her race.

“This whole combination of nervous and physical tension while she did not have her inhaler immediately available to use contributed to the creation of this problem,” Slovakia team leader Ivana Lange said in a statement. “She received oxygen and necessary medication. Her condition is constantly monitored. A few minutes ago, the doctor told me that she must be monitored for several more hours.”

Potocka is taking part in her first Olympics. It is unclear if the medical episode will impact her ability to compete in Paris going forward.