Photos of Andre de Grasse after winning gold in 200m were great

August 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Andre de Grasse

Andre de Grasse took advantage of Usain Bolt’s retirement from competition in the biggest way.

The Canadian sprinter won the gold medal in the men’s 200m at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo on Wednesday. He posted a Canadian record time of 19.62 and came from behind to beat Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles, who won silver and bronze, respectively.

The win marked de Grasse’s first Olympic gold medal, and his celebration was great, leading to some wonderful photos.

What images.

De Grasse won silver at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, finishing behind Bolt. He even messed with Bolt in the semifinal of the race, leading to a viral photo.

This time around, there was no Bolt to steal the thunder. De Grasse is now the fastest in the world in the 200m and earned the title with a great effort.

