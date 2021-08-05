Photos of Andre de Grasse after winning gold in 200m were great

Andre de Grasse took advantage of Usain Bolt’s retirement from competition in the biggest way.

The Canadian sprinter won the gold medal in the men’s 200m at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo on Wednesday. He posted a Canadian record time of 19.62 and came from behind to beat Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles, who won silver and bronze, respectively.

The win marked de Grasse’s first Olympic gold medal, and his celebration was great, leading to some wonderful photos.

This photo is everything. Congrats to Andre De Grasse on Olympic GOLD #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/vKPlSD8iYs — Nadine Yousif (@nadineyousif_) August 4, 2021

I will always remember this image of Olympic gold medalist Andre De Grasse. The sacrifice…the emotion…the love for his country. This picture says a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/oLh6LWGiHo — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) August 4, 2021

GOLD FOR CANADA’S ANDRE DEGRASSE IN 19.62! NATIONAL RECORD 🇨🇦 First Canadian to win gold since Percy Williams in 1928 This is De Grasse’s first gold medal at a global championship.#TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/GW4vq7poBa — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) August 4, 2021

What images.

De Grasse won silver at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, finishing behind Bolt. He even messed with Bolt in the semifinal of the race, leading to a viral photo.

This time around, there was no Bolt to steal the thunder. De Grasse is now the fastest in the world in the 200m and earned the title with a great effort.