Epic photos of beach volleyball setup at Paris Olympics go viral

July 28, 2024
by Larry Brown
The Eiffel Tower

The best venue for the 2024 Paris Olympics easily is the setting for the beach volleyball event.

A court and surrounding stands were put together in the foreground of the iconic Eiffel Tower, making for some epic photos of the 2024 Summer Games in France.

The venue is called the Eiffel Tower Stadium. It is a 12,000-seat stadium that was set up on the Champ de Mars, a large public greenspace in Paris. The Champ de Mars already contains a basketball court and football field, but this large stadium was built for the Olympics and will host the beach volleyball and blind football events. The results are spectacular.

The beauty of the venue is not lost on U.S. beach volleyball player Kristen Nuss.

“That is what dreams are made of, sitting there seeing the Eiffel Tower twinkle, seeing all the flashlights around us going off,” Nuss said of the venue. “That’s a memory that will definitely be imprinted on my brain forever.”

2024 Summer Olympics
