Epic photos of beach volleyball setup at Paris Olympics go viral

The best venue for the 2024 Paris Olympics easily is the setting for the beach volleyball event.

A court and surrounding stands were put together in the foreground of the iconic Eiffel Tower, making for some epic photos of the 2024 Summer Games in France.

The Olympics beach volleyball setup in Paris is INSANE 🔥🏐 (via @NBCOlympics) pic.twitter.com/N2i71oIdmp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 28, 2024

The venue is called the Eiffel Tower Stadium. It is a 12,000-seat stadium that was set up on the Champ de Mars, a large public greenspace in Paris. The Champ de Mars already contains a basketball court and football field, but this large stadium was built for the Olympics and will host the beach volleyball and blind football events. The results are spectacular.

Beach volleyball under the Eiffel Tower is 🤌 #ParisOlympics 📺: NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/eFTDV0Apr6 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2024

Hang these night beach volleyball pics in the LOUVRE! 🤩 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/um9JT5alkg — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2024

The beauty of the venue is not lost on U.S. beach volleyball player Kristen Nuss.

“That is what dreams are made of, sitting there seeing the Eiffel Tower twinkle, seeing all the flashlights around us going off,” Nuss said of the venue. “That’s a memory that will definitely be imprinted on my brain forever.”