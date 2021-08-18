Polish Olympian sells her silver medal to raise funds for baby’s heart surgery

Polish Olympian Maria Andrejczyk received attention this week for her wonderful gesture.

Andrejczyk won the silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in the javelin throw. The 25-year-old then heard about a sick 8-month-old baby, Miloszek Malysa, who needs heart surgery. She decided to auction off her silver medal as a fundraiser to help pay for the boy to undergo surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center.

This was her announcement last week regarding her intent to sell the medal:

Five days later, Andrejczyk announced on Monday that the winner of the auction was Żabka, a Polish supermarket chain. Zabka paid $125,000 for the medal, which they are returning to Andrejczyk. The money will fund the boy’s surgery.

Zwycięzcą licytacji, a zarazem spółką, której będę dozgonnie wdzięczna jest firma @ZabkaPolska Nie mam słów by wyrazić to jak bardzo jestem dziś szczęśliwa OGROMNY SZACUNEK I PODZIĘKOWANIA Fot. Paweł Skraba pic.twitter.com/g73s1y2hZT — Maria Andrejczyk (@MariaAndrejczyk) August 16, 2021

That was a very cool use of the medal by Andrejczyk, and a nice gesture by Zabka as well.