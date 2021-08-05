Reporter details alleged sexual harassment from Olympic athletes

The International Olympic Committee may have to look into the way some athletes have been treating members of the media in Tokyo.

NFL on FOX sideline reporter Laura Okmin shared some troubling information on Twitter this week about messages she has received from female members of the media who are covering the Olympics in Tokyo. Okmin says multiple women have reached out to her for guidance on how to deal with athletes making sexual advances toward them and not being respectful.

(as they are above me) when I deny them. Do you have advice on how to keep my confidence up?” ENOUGH. Stop putting women in this position. We are sharing stories and names. We know who you are. The old days of protecting you are over – we are now protecting each other. — Laura Okmin (@LauraOkmin) August 4, 2021

And finally. If you’re wondering if this tweet is about you…. It is. — Laura Okmin (@LauraOkmin) August 4, 2021

Okmin said reporters have been sharing the names of athletes who have harassed them, so it’s possible that information could make its way to Olympic officials. If the allegations are substantiated, there would likely be consequences.

H/T Egotastic Sports