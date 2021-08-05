 Skip to main content
Reporter details alleged sexual harassment from Olympic athletes

August 5, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Tokyo Olympics

The International Olympic Committee may have to look into the way some athletes have been treating members of the media in Tokyo.

NFL on FOX sideline reporter Laura Okmin shared some troubling information on Twitter this week about messages she has received from female members of the media who are covering the Olympics in Tokyo. Okmin says multiple women have reached out to her for guidance on how to deal with athletes making sexual advances toward them and not being respectful.

Okmin said reporters have been sharing the names of athletes who have harassed them, so it’s possible that information could make its way to Olympic officials. If the allegations are substantiated, there would likely be consequences.

