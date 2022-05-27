Sha’Carri Richardson’s ex admits to abusing track and field star

Sha’Carri Richardson claimed on social media last week that she was a victim of abuse in a recent relationship, and her ex-girlfriend has admitted the allegations are true.

Richardson, a track and field sprinter and one of the fastest American women in history, said in an Instagram story that she was “abused and stole from” by a “Jamaican athlete that never cared about me from the jump.” While Richardson did not mention a name, Janeek Brown admitted to the abuse in an interview this week.

“I was abusive once that there is physical evidence of, and we moved on,” Brown said. “And even after that I was trying to move on from that and we still got nowhere.”

Brown seemed annoyed and said Richardson was only going public with the allegation for “clout.” She encouraged her ex to go to the police if she feels the need. Brown also said she was “going through something” at the time and trying to find herself.

“So yeah, it’s a transformation; I’m going to find myself now,” she added, via Megan Ambers of Yahoo Sports. “I may look different now.”

It is unclear if Richardson plans to file charges, but it sounds like the 22-year-old would have a strong case now.

Richardson qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Games in the 100m but tested positive for marijuana after her run at the Olympic Trials. Her positive test led to a 1-month suspension, which did not end until after the 100m event at the Olympics, causing her to miss the event. She has since accused the International Olympic Committee of racism.