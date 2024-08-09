Simone Biles wears appropriate necklace at Olympics

Simone Biles was in attendance to support some of her fellow Olympians in track and field events on Wednesday, and the U.S. gymnast had a very appropriate piece of jewelry on.

Biles was spotted at the track and field events in Paris wearing a necklace with a sparkling little goat on it. The goat, of course, represents the fact that Biles is widely considered to be the greatest of all time in her respective sport.

The necklace is the same one Biles wore after she won her sixth gold medal last week, which gave her more gold medals than any other American gymnast — male or female — in history. Her 11 total Olympic medals are also the most for a U.S. gymnast.

Simone Biles holding up a sparkling GOAT necklace after winning a historic gold is definitely peak 2024. pic.twitter.com/RKCDMM7RvM — Brian T. Smith (@BTSmithUK) August 1, 2024

Biles spoke about the significant of the necklace after she took home gold in the women’s individual all-around in Paris.

“It’s a little ode. I mean, a lot of people love it,” Biles said. “They always call me the GOAT, so I thought it would be really special if I got one made. And the haters hate it, so I love that even more.”

Simone Biles on her goat necklace: “And the haters hate it, so I love it even more.” pic.twitter.com/vvGAfKim5E — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 1, 2024

With 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals, Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time. She has even left some of the most accomplished athletes in the world in awe over her latest feats in Paris.